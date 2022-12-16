Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Short Interest Update

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the November 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mannatech news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,531 shares in the company, valued at $253,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mannatech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mannatech stock. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 1.05% of Mannatech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mannatech Stock Down 8.4 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTEX. StockNews.com began coverage on Mannatech in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Mannatech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

NASDAQ:MTEX traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Mannatech has a 52-week low of $15.49 and a 52-week high of $39.90.

Mannatech Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

About Mannatech

(Get Rating)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.