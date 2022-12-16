MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Trading Up 4%

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.97. Approximately 44,824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,345,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MNKD shares. StockNews.com upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on MannKind from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

MannKind Stock Up 4.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. MannKind’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MannKind by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 557,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 23,223 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MannKind by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 675,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 409,548 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MannKind by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,439,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 69,960 shares during the period. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MannKind by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 524,131 shares during the period. 46.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

