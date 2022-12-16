Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) PT Lowered to C$2.75 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC cut their target price on Marathon Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.30 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Desjardins cut their target price on Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.65 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Marathon Gold from C$2.40 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Marathon Gold Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of MGDPF opened at $0.64 on Monday. Marathon Gold has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

