Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires 1,269 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $104.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 100.21%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.