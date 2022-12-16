Marcum Wealth LLC Buys 423 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,961,000 after buying an additional 2,378,067 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 10.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,322,000 after buying an additional 744,885 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.8% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,652,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,035,000 after buying an additional 99,566 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 15.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,455,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,024,000 after buying an additional 724,641 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after buying an additional 28,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Cuts Dividend

NYSE UL opened at $50.54 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $54.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.