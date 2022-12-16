Marcum Wealth LLC Buys 628 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 13,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,664,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,514,000 after purchasing an additional 17,267 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,919,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,373,000 after purchasing an additional 33,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 176,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $31.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $254.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.84.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

