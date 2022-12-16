Marcum Wealth LLC Buys 86 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caterpillar Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.67.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $230.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $239.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.86%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

