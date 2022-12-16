Marcum Wealth LLC Raises Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 461,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,713,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Crown Castle by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 587,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,944,000 after buying an additional 41,570 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,742,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $138.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $209.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.00.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 158.06%.

In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.27.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

