Marcum Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $633,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,848,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 128.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $330,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $165.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.23. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

