Mario Jesus Marte Sells 37,208 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 37,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $1,592,130.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 289,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,371,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mario Jesus Marte also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chewy alerts:

On Tuesday, November 15th, Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $1,238,397.16.

Chewy Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of CHWY traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.41. 4,554,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,964,227. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.80. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $61.47. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -848.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chewy to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Chewy to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Chewy from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Chewy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.16.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.