Mario Jesus Marte Sells 37,208 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 37,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $1,592,130.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 289,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,371,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Mario Jesus Marte also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 15th, Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $1,238,397.16.
Chewy Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of CHWY traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.41. 4,554,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,964,227. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.80. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $61.47. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -848.03 and a beta of 0.65.
CHWY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chewy to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Chewy to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Chewy from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Chewy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.16.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
