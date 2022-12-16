Marlowe plc (OTCMKTS:MRLWF) Short Interest Update

Marlowe plc (OTCMKTS:MRLWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,900 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the November 15th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on Marlowe in a report on Monday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of MRLWF stock remained flat at $9.64 on Friday. Marlowe has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67.

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It offers health and safety, HR and employment law compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; a range of fire safety and security services; and integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

