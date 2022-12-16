Marotta Asset Management Boosts Holdings in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Gatos Silver were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Gatos Silver by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 893,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 20,230 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 325.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 75,613 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $498,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Gatos Silver by 815.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 487,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 434,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 price target on Gatos Silver and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

GATO stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

