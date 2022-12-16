Marotta Asset Management Grows Position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA)

Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,662 shares during the period. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF makes up 1.3% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Marotta Asset Management owned about 1.89% of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 63.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 72.1% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the second quarter worth about $716,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 81.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin FTSE Canada ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLCA opened at $30.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.90. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $26.93 and a 52-week high of $36.75.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.