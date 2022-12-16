Marotta Asset Management Has $3.05 Million Position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR)

Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,343 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.07% of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 1,803.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $754,000.

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FLKR opened at $19.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $20.07. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $28.31.

