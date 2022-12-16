Marotta Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Marotta Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,754 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,412 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in GSK were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of GSK by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of GSK by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 123,778 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 14,860 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 71,111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 12,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $857,000. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK opened at $35.14 on Friday. GSK plc has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average is $36.11. The company has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 37.88%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.3695 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.47) to GBX 1,500 ($18.40) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America lowered GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,583.57.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

