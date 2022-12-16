Marotta Asset Management Sells 1,529 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Marotta Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $346,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $762,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $57.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.85 and its 200 day moving average is $60.39. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $83.50.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
