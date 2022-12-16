Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) was down 11.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 2,205,909 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 342% from the average daily volume of 498,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.
Matinas BioPharma Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $122.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.91.
Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 million. As a group, analysts expect that Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Matinas BioPharma Company Profile
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.
