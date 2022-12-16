Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) was down 11.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 2,205,909 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 342% from the average daily volume of 498,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Matinas BioPharma Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $122.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.91.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 million. As a group, analysts expect that Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 9,920.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,753,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,000 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,960,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 316,921 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 949.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 147,219 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

