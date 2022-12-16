Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 target price on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Maxar Technologies Price Performance

MAXR stock traded up $28.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.72. 1,872,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,347. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.44. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.17 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 24.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 3,768.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

