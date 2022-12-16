McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stake Decreased by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for about 2.0% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in McKesson by 120.0% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 27.9% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 3.9% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,762.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,762.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,233 shares of company stock worth $6,997,678. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $366.17. 15,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,417. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $229.04 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78. The company has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.36.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MCK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.00.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

