Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Short Interest Update

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 397,500 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the November 15th total of 357,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MEDXF. Raymond James upgraded shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 877 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,687. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $3.50.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, and allergy. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, a prescription allergy medication.

Featured Articles

