MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Lowered to C$21.00 at BMO Capital Markets

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MEG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MEG Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James cut MEG Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. CIBC cut their price objective on MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$21.21.

MEG Energy Stock Performance

MEG opened at C$17.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$5.26 billion and a PE ratio of 6.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.35. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$10.03 and a 52-week high of C$24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.63.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

