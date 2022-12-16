Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC) Short Interest Update

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the November 15th total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MEAC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. 26,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,066. Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,926,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition by 1,808.4% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 23,690 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Company Profile
Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.
