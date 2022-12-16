Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Trading Down 7.1%

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.05 and last traded at $44.08. 1,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 461,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.47.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 735.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $227.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $72,526.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,997.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

