Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Trading Down 7.1%

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.05 and last traded at $44.08. Approximately 1,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 461,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Mercury Systems Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 735.00, a P/E/G ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Transactions at Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $227.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $72,526.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,997.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,606,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,176 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,943,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,657,000 after acquiring an additional 359,311 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,287,000 after acquiring an additional 382,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,358,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,034,000 after acquiring an additional 116,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Mercury Systems by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,188,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,020,000 after buying an additional 159,068 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

