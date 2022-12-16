Meta Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMTLP) Short Interest Down 27.5% in November

Meta Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMTLP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,658,100 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the November 15th total of 6,425,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,175,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Meta Materials Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MMTLP remained flat at 2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. 874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,803. Meta Materials has a 1 year low of 0.85 and a 1 year high of 12.50.

Get Meta Materials alerts:

Meta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.