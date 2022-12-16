Meta Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMTLP) Short Interest Down 27.5% in November

Meta Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMTLP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,658,100 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the November 15th total of 6,425,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,175,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Meta Materials Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MMTLP remained flat at 2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. 874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,803. Meta Materials has a 1 year low of 0.85 and a 1 year high of 12.50.
Meta Materials Company Profile
