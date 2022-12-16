Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Sells $40,913.46 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $40,913.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,553.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.89, for a total value of $38,950.38.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $37,407.96.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.60, for a total transaction of $38,167.20.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $31,369.11.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $32,254.02.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $44,733.60.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $46,854.00.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total transaction of $44,952.48.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $47,999.70.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $47,168.64.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.43. 66,866,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,070,695. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $352.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several research firms have recently commented on META. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $175.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Itau BBA Securities raised Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.49.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the second quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the second quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

