Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Guggenheim to $130.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

META has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $196.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $170.74.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 4.5 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $116.15 on Monday. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $352.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $307.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $162,548.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,089.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $162,548.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,089.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,338,429.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,702.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,322 shares of company stock worth $4,523,329. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $42,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

