Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on META. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $116.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.38. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $352.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $31,369.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,637.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $31,369.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,637.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $162,548.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,089.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 39,322 shares of company stock valued at $4,523,329. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,108,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $890,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $6,244,000. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,012,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $163,188,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

