Metawar Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $173.26 Million (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Metawar token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Metawar has traded up 13% against the US dollar. Metawar has a market capitalization of $173.26 million and approximately $8.27 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Metawar

Metawar’s launch date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00083718 USD and is down -6.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metawar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metawar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

