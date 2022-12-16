MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
MFA Financial has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.6% annually over the last three years. MFA Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 150.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect MFA Financial to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 123.1%.
MFA stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $10.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,366. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88. MFA Financial has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.84.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 240.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter valued at $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the second quarter valued at $72,000. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
