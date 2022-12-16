Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Director Monica Houle Mcgurk Sells 921 Shares of Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $135,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:MAA opened at $161.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $141.13 and a one year high of $231.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.2% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 12,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 130,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,198,000 after acquiring an additional 29,318 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.5% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 88.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

