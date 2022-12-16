Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Director Monica Houle Mcgurk Sells 921 Shares of Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAAGet Rating) Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $135,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:MAA opened at $161.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $141.13 and a one year high of $231.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.2% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 12,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 130,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,198,000 after acquiring an additional 29,318 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.5% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 88.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

