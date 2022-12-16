Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Short Interest Update

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Mitie Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MITFY remained flat at $3.59 during midday trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,134. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27. Mitie Group has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.07.

Mitie Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0291 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

