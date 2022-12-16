Mizuho Lowers Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $115.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Global Payments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.03.

Global Payments Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of GPN stock opened at $94.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.52, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments has a one year low of $93.99 and a one year high of $153.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Global Payments by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,504,000 after purchasing an additional 923,414 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Global Payments by 8.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,202,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,566,000 after buying an additional 634,733 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,190,000 after buying an additional 700,783 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Global Payments by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,943,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,064,000 after buying an additional 89,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Global Payments by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,055,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,185,000 after acquiring an additional 157,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

