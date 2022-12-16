Mizuho Trims Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Target Price to $135.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FISV. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.86.

Fiserv Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $98.47 on Monday. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $110.99. The company has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 12,550 shares of company stock worth $1,275,255 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $724,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 927,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Fiserv by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 136,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

