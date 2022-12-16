MJP Associates Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lowered its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387,853 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV owned 0.06% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ISTB stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.70. 2,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,222. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $50.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.86.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

