MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $6.31 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,702 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.9% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,259,316,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,270,000 after acquiring an additional 495,965 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,406,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,140,000 after acquiring an additional 175,554 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,603,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,441,000 after acquiring an additional 161,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,056,000 after acquiring an additional 459,736 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.41. 109,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,492. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.03. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

