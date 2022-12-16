Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen started coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. New Street Research started coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.43.
NASDAQ MBLY opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. Mobileye Global has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $37.31.
Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.
