Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Sells $1,950,000.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,287,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,005,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 7th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $1,735,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $1,780,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total value of $1,842,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,625,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $1,542,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $1,372,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total transaction of $1,353,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000.00.

MRNA traded down $13.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.29. 11,797,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,203,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $321.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 754.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moderna from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.14.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

