Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Sells $1,950,000.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,287,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,005,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 7th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00.
- On Wednesday, November 30th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $1,735,200.00.
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $1,780,100.00.
- On Wednesday, November 16th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total value of $1,842,500.00.
- On Wednesday, November 9th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,625,000.00.
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $1,542,000.00.
- On Wednesday, October 26th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $1,372,500.00.
- On Wednesday, October 19th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00.
- On Wednesday, October 12th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total transaction of $1,353,600.00.
- On Wednesday, October 5th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000.00.
Moderna Stock Performance
MRNA traded down $13.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.29. 11,797,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,203,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $321.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 754.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moderna from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.14.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
