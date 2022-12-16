MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Short Interest Up 38.2% in November

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the November 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Stock Performance
MGYOY stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.33. 2,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,221. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $5.58.
MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Company Profile
