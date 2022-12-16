Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Raised to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $388.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $372.15.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $338.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $249.78 and a 1 year high of $374.00. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $339.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.74.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.74, for a total value of $10,426,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,942,196.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.74, for a total transaction of $10,426,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,942,196.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 27,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.56, for a total value of $9,180,010.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,077,575.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,150 shares of company stock valued at $68,603,899. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 64.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 412.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

