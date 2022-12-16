Monero (XMR) Trading Down 1.9% This Week

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $145.33 or 0.00860898 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and approximately $73.36 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monero has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,881.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.02 or 0.00402928 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021863 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00102189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.55 or 0.00613406 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00284606 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00256649 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,214,437 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.