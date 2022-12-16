MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the November 15th total of 4,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 994,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MoneyLion Stock Performance

Shares of ML remained flat at $0.50 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,062,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,463. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28. MoneyLion has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.75 million for the quarter. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 28.44%. Analysts predict that MoneyLion will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at MoneyLion

Institutional Trading of MoneyLion

In related news, CEO Diwakar Choubey bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.68 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,688,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,708,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 108,455 shares of company stock valued at $74,003. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 15.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 58,901 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in MoneyLion by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,791,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 125,746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MoneyLion by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,199,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 612,935 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MoneyLion during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in MoneyLion by 52.7% during the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 18,442 shares in the last quarter. 26.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

See Also

