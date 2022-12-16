Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:MTE) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $123.89

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:MTE – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 123.89 ($1.52) and traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.72). Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 137.20 ($1.68), with a volume of 260,920 shares changing hands.

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 124.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 125.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £250.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,340.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

Get Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust alerts:

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

About Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of small-cap companies listed on London Stock Exchange.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.