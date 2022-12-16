Moonbeam One Day Volume Tops $4.88 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 16th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $165.19 million and approximately $4.88 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00002057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00071097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00051534 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001114 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008212 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00021300 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 482,532,462 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

