Moonriver Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.12 or 0.00041834 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Moonriver has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moonriver has a total market cap of $41.75 million and $2.90 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Moonriver

Moonriver was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,589,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,865,240 tokens. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

