Morgan Stanley Cuts ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Price Target to €6.00

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €6.20 ($6.53) to €6.00 ($6.32) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

PBSFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €8.50 ($8.95) to €8.65 ($9.11) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media to €6.20 ($6.53) in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €12.80 ($13.47) to €8.90 ($9.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ProSiebenSat.1 Media currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.48.

PBSFY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 575 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,646. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

