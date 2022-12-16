Morgan Stanley Lowers New York Times (NYSE:NYT) to Equal Weight

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

NYT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Times from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $33.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.44. New York Times has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $48.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.02.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. New York Times had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $547.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.11 million. Analysts predict that New York Times will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Perpich sold 6,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $231,329.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,451.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 3,754.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Times during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in New York Times by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 656.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the third quarter worth $40,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

