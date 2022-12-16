Morgan Stanley Trims Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Target Price to $66.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

LITE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities reissued a market perform rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Lumentum in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Lumentum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.57.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $52.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.32. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $51.68 and a 12-month high of $108.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at $447,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 5.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 6.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 15.3% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 21.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

