Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMV) Short Interest Down 42.9% in November

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CPMV remained flat at $1.10 on Friday. 865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18. Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulator platform technology for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in humans and for veterinary use. It offers MIE-101, a nanoparticle-based treatment derived from cowpea mosaic virus, which is non-infectious in mice, dogs, and humans.

