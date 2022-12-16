MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,780.31

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be purchased for $0.0411 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 68.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market cap of $37.01 million and approximately $1,780.31 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT’s genesis date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.05100275 USD and is down -30.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $9,778.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

